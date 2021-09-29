Advertisement

Maine CDC hopes children can get through to vaccine hesitant parents

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest weapon in the fight against vaccine hesitancy... children.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during his weekly briefing there have been discussions on the local and national levels of how impactful kids speaking to their parents can be.

They say there is evidence of how well it worked with getting people to wear their seat belts and quit smoking.

“What we saw with those two prior efforts and probably there are others, is that parents, they may not listen to the folks they see on TV, may not even listen to their own doctor, but when it becomes real for them, by virtue of having their child bring it to their attention, that registers on a different set of notes,” said Shah.

Shah said there is work underway to put talking points out on social media for children to use.

