Maine Community Foundation’s Aroostook County Fund turned 35 Tuesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Community Foundation’s Aroostook County Fund turned 35 today.

The foundation’s Aroostook County fund was established in 1986 and has given out 1.1 million dollars through 373 grants since then. The foundation held a zoom celebration today, premiering a new video about their work in the county.

”The celebration is really three pronged, were celebrating our donors who so generously give to the fund in Aroostook county, we’re celebrating our nonprofits that we partner with and have done tremendous work with the funding that we’ve been given, and we also celebrate our past and current committee members who are so thoughtful in how they award grants and how they build philanthropic resources in Aroostook county,” said Erica McCrum, foundation officer for the Aroostook County Fund.

Catholic Charities Maine was the recipient of a special grant award chosen by the Aroostook County Committee to recognize the 35th anniversary of the county fund.

