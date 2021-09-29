Person shot near South Portland High School

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - South Portland police said a juvenile male was shot at about 8:40 Tuesday night in the upper parking lot at South Portland High School on Highland Avenue.

Police said the boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated. Officials said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said early Wednesday they had spoken with several people in connection with their investigation and were working to establish a motive, but said it did not appear to be random.

They also stressed there was no evidence to suggest the shooting was school-related, other than the fact that it took place on school grounds.

“South Portland High School and school district administrators have been coordinating the district’s response to the shooting since earlier this evening. An incident response team will meet early Wednesday morning at SPHS and share updates with families tomorrow. Students who are concerned or are experiencing distress as a result of the incident are encouraged to see their counselors when they arrive at school,” South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney said in a statement Tuesday night.

Roughly 10 miles away on Methodist Road in Westbrook, there was a large police presence extending into the early morning Wednesday.

An officer on scene said the response was in connection with the shooting in the South Portland High School parking lot.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office could be seen alongside Westbrook police officers and police canines searching areas along Methodist Road.

