Potato Pickers Highlights

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

This morning on Pickers we had two guests, Kevin McCartney and James Sinko. In Part One, we spoke to Kevin McCartney who is the Professor of Geology & Director of The Northern Maine Museum of Science. In part two, we got to speak to James Sinko who is a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

