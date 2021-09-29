Advertisement

Potato Pickers Highlights

Wednesday, Sept. 29th
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

This morning on Pickers we had two guests, Kevin McCartney and James Sinko. In Part One, we spoke to Kevin McCartney who is the Professor of Geology & Director of The Northern Maine Museum of Science. In part two, we got to speak to James Sinko who is a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

