Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has sentenced 36-year-old Rayshaun Moore to 32 years behind bars Wednesday for a murder in Bangor last year.

Moore was found guilty early this year of killing Demetrius Snow.

Snow died as a result of stab wounds after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February 2020.

On Wednesday during Moore’s sentencing hearing, the three sisters and mother of Demetrius Snow all testified.

All four of them say they forgive Moore. Snow’s mother, Sherri Snow, said she hoped Moore still got the 48 year maximum sentence.

The judge said the sentencing came down to that he did not believe the murder was pre-meditated, something the state strongly argued against.

Moore did take a moment in court to apologize to the family of Demetrius Snow.

Moore and his defense are still appealing for a new trial.

