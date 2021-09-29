Advertisement

Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for Bangor murder

Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in...
Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in February.(Gray tv)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has sentenced 36-year-old Rayshaun Moore to 32 years behind bars Wednesday for a murder in Bangor last year.

Moore was found guilty early this year of killing Demetrius Snow.

Snow died as a result of stab wounds after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February 2020.

On Wednesday during Moore’s sentencing hearing, the three sisters and mother of Demetrius Snow all testified.

All four of them say they forgive Moore. Snow’s mother, Sherri Snow, said she hoped Moore still got the 48 year maximum sentence.

The judge said the sentencing came down to that he did not believe the murder was pre-meditated, something the state strongly argued against.

Moore did take a moment in court to apologize to the family of Demetrius Snow.

Moore and his defense are still appealing for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Car
Houlton woman arrested and charged after leading police on a chase from Monticello to Easton
PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Red and blue lights
ATV crash in Maine claims life of Connecticut man
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Memorial service being held Thursday in Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service details
COVID-19 vaccination rate for Mainers 20 and over tops 75%
Tulsa
Check Fraud A Problem for Businesses in the County