Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was a nice, and drier fall-like day today! --with temps only reaching the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for our daytime highs.

Tonight, additional clearing leads to a chillier overnight, and temps dropping off by tomorrow morning. We’re expecting a number of mid-to-upper 30′s... with typical low-lying spots hovering close to freezing, if not below. So patchy areas of frost aren’t out of the question for tomorrow AM.

Then, we’ll see for you Wednesday sun to start, before increasing clouds bring scattered light rain showers into the afternoon.

The next few days ahead will feature scattered showers off-and-on... but no one day is a complete washout. For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

