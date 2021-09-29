Advertisement

Weather on the Wed

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Today, clouds will pick up as our system to the north moves into our region. This will bring isolated light to moderate showers, starting this afternoon and lasting throughout the day.

Tomorrow, clouds will pick up even more along with winds and we will still see a chance of isolated showers throughout the day.

This system will linger in our region over the next few days, brining more isolated showers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect sunnier skies and dryer conditions as we head into Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

