Houlton Claims Class C PVC Golf Championship

Lincoln, Maine (WAGM) -The Houlton Shiretowners have captured the Penobscot Valley Conference Class C Championship and a spot in the State tournament at Natanis in Vassalboro. Houlton shot a 360 to win the tournament by nine strokes over Dexter. Defending State Champion Orono and Mattanawcook also qualified for the States.

Collin Moody of Houlton and Carson Munson of Mattanawcook both shot 77 and were the co-medalist for the event at Jato Highlands. Caitlyn Chabot of Dexter was the girls winning shooting a 90.

Houlton had four golfers shoot 100 or better to seal the win. Moody led the way with the 77, Garrett Harvey shot an 86, Collin Irish had a 97 and Alyssa Nightengale ended with 100.

Houlton coach Dave Grant was named the Coach of the Year.

The Class C State tournament is set for October 9th at Natanis.

