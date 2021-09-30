Advertisement

Maine CDC head says rural areas need more COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The head of the state’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Maine’s rural areas need better access to COVID-19 testing.

The percent positivity rate in some of Maine’s rural counties is much higher than it is in more densely populated areas such as Cumberland County.

Federal data show the percent positivity rate in Cumberland is about 2% while in rural Somerset County it’s more than 9%.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday the state is working to get more tests to rural corners of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tulsa
Check Fraud A Problem for Businesses in the County
Maine State Police Car
Houlton woman arrested and charged after leading police on a chase from Monticello to Easton
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Latest News

Three ACAP Leaders Achieve Prestigious National Designation
Three ACAP Leaders Achieve Prestigious National Designation
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service
NDEC
National Digital Equity Center Partners with Caribou Public Library
National Suicide Prevention week is September 5th through September 11th in the United States.
Bringing Awareness to Suicide Prevention