Advertisement

National Digital Equity Center Partners with Caribou Public Library

Offers Technology Courses to the Public
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Technology is ever changing and thanks to a partnership, technology courses will be available to the public.

The National Digital Equity Center is partnering with Caribou Public Library to offer the technology courses. The courses are for people of any age, including seniors, with focus on everything from basic operation of computers and smartphones, to more complex topics like Microsoft Office Operations to help with employment growth.

Peter Baldwin – Director, Caribou Public Library " The NDEC offers courses that are both online and in person. The Library’s job is to host these for our patrons so they have a comfortable place to go, where they have a facilitator, who is me, to make sure that their questions are answered”

Caribou Public Library is the only place in the county where these courses are being offered and one of only 4 places in the state. More information can be found on the Library Website cariboupubliclibrary.org

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tulsa
Check Fraud A Problem for Businesses in the County
Maine State Police Car
Houlton woman arrested and charged after leading police on a chase from Monticello to Easton
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Latest News

National Suicide Prevention week is September 5th through September 11th in the United States.
Bringing Awareness to Suicide Prevention
National Suicide Prevention week is September 5th through September 11th in the United States
mental health
NDEC
NDEC
Houjlton claims the Class C title
PVC Class C golf