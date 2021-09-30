National Digital Equity Center Partners with Caribou Public Library

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Technology is ever changing and thanks to a partnership, technology courses will be available to the public.

The National Digital Equity Center is partnering with Caribou Public Library to offer the technology courses. The courses are for people of any age, including seniors, with focus on everything from basic operation of computers and smartphones, to more complex topics like Microsoft Office Operations to help with employment growth.

Peter Baldwin – Director, Caribou Public Library " The NDEC offers courses that are both online and in person. The Library’s job is to host these for our patrons so they have a comfortable place to go, where they have a facilitator, who is me, to make sure that their questions are answered”

Caribou Public Library is the only place in the county where these courses are being offered and one of only 4 places in the state. More information can be found on the Library Website cariboupubliclibrary.org

