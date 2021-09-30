Advertisement

Police are urging people to stop following scanner pages

By Megan Cole
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Police are urging people to stop following scanner pages.

Lt. Brian Harris with Maine State Police says a scanner page is a place people can post misleading or false information on social media regarding what police are responding too. He says these people will hear their scanner radio traffic and sometimes create scenarios, which he says has caused problems in the past.

“That has created a problem in the past where citizens that follow the page or see the page all of a sudden they may see a post from this person about a school shooting or something happening at a mall or a built up area and naturally so people start to panic thinking hey is there a safety problem is there something we need to be concerned about in our neighborhood.”

Lt. Harris says they will alert the public if there is an emergency situation.

