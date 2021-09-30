Advertisement

Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine—A Presque Isle man was sentenced today in federal court for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Justin Michaud, 35, to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Michaud pleaded guilty in December 2020.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, Michaud and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine. Michaud coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from sources in Arizona and Colorado to conspirators who distributed it in Aroostook County. Members of the conspiracy sent thousands of dollars in cash to those sources in order to supply their drug trafficking enterprise.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

