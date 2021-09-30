Three ACAP Leaders Achieve Prestigious National Designation

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, three of Aroostook County Action Program’s very own – Jamie Chandler, Chief Operating Officer (COO); Sue Powers, Senior Director of Programs; and Amy Murchison, Program Coordinator – received their highly esteemed Certified Community Action Professional Program (CCAP) endorsements. CCAP is designed for those who are current and emerging leaders in the Community Action Profession. By attaining the certification, these three leaders are positioned to further ACAP’s service efforts and delivery to those in our community in the areas of nutrition and other basic needs.

The rigorous certification process for CCAP involves each prospect to first complete a candidate data form which requires the candidate to detail their community action agency management or executive experience, along with other relevant professional involvement. Next is for the candidate to develop an executive skills portfolio where a written sample and four essays are composed to highlight the candidate’s community action vision and values, before finally completing the last step for CCAP, which is to pass a written exam.

Jamie Chandler has worked at ACAP since 2013. During her career Jamie has supported the community through a number of programs and most recently leads programs with a focus on comprehensive services delivery and program improvement. Jamie serves as the Agency’s Chief Operating Officer and works locally, regionally and nationally. She is extremely proud to represent Aroostook County as a leader in Community Action. Jamie lives in Mapleton with her husband Derrick and their two children. Regarding her certification, Jamie shared “I cannot express the pride I have in being recognized as a Certified Community Action Professional. This acknowledgement reflects an ongoing commitment to community action, understanding its deep-rooted history while building its future. As a CCAP, I will operate under the CCAP Code of Ethics to lead ACAP toward achieving its mission. The National Community Action tagline is “Helping People, Changing Lives” and that is what we do.”

Sue Powers supports and leads operations for early childhood education, wellness, health and prevention programs at ACAP. Through an agency-wide lens, Sue has been instrumental in ACAP’s transformation to a Whole Family Approach for comprehensive service delivery. In addition, she supports the Agency’s work in becoming a trauma informed organization. Sue currently serves as a Governor appointee to the Early Child Care Advisory Committee of the Maine Children’s Cabinet. She is committed to developing systems and structures that support the health and well-being of families, children, and communities. Sue and her husband Joe live in Mapleton. “For forty years, I have made it my life’s work to support communities and families in an ever changing environment,” said Powers. “The path to becoming a Certified Community Action Professional was a comprehensive approach to the demonstration of my leadership, management and collaboration to build systems and structures to support the vision and values of Community Action. I am honored and proud to have achieved this nationally recognized credential.”

Amy Murchison began her career at ACAP in 2014 as an Early Head Start Home Visitor and is currently a Program Coordinator in the Early Care and Education program. Amy has worked closely with agency leadership to implement the “Whole Family” approach and Comprehensive Service Delivery at ACAP. Amy shares, “I am extremely proud of becoming a nationally Certified Community Action Professional. The process taught me the rich history of Community Action management and leadership skills that I will use in my position at ACAP to support the vision and values of Community Action in Aroostook County.”

With the addition of the three new CCAPs at ACAP, there are a total of six in the entire State of Maine. ACAP is proud of these three individuals and their accomplishments. By doing so, they have expressed their dedication to the community they serve and Aroostook County will benefit having them in their region. The leadership they bring to “Make Life Better” for those in need is a true representation of the service model ACAP seeks to maintain as a community action agency. Their desire to pursue broader horizons for their professional development is a clear indication that ACAP employs the best and most qualified individuals to deliver the best support to Aroostook County in return.

