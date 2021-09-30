Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Today, we are starting off with a mix of sun and clouds but clouds will pick up throughout the day. Expect isolated light to moderate showers as a system slowly swings into New Brunswick.

This system will stall out tomorrow, bringing us more cloudy skies and a chance of isolated showers that will last until Saturday.

Sunday, a warm front to the south has the potential to bring more rain until Tuesday but with a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

