Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Today, we are starting off with a mix of sun and clouds but clouds will pick up throughout the day. Expect isolated light to moderate showers as a system slowly swings into New Brunswick.

This system will stall out tomorrow, bringing us more cloudy skies and a chance of isolated showers that will last until Saturday.

Sunday, a warm front to the south has the potential to bring more rain until Tuesday but with a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tulsa
Check Fraud A Problem for Businesses in the County
Maine State Police Car
Houlton woman arrested and charged after leading police on a chase from Monticello to Easton
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Latest News

SUNRISEUSDA
Potato Pickers Highlights
SUNRISEUSDA
Potato Pickers Highlights
Weather on the Web Thursday, Sept. 30th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web