PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

After our chilly start this morning... some sunshine hung around, before clouds and showers built in during the afternoon.

A scattered rain pattern is setting up over the coming days... with a low off to our north & east providing wrap-around moisture rotating into our region.

The rain is expected to stay on the lighter side... with most of us picking up a 0.10-0.30″- of an inch, each day all the way through Saturday.

Luckily no one day will be a complete washout, with showers expected to be mainly scattered to isolated. For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.