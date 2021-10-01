Advertisement

Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in effect

Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The governor’s mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated went into effect on Friday, but it won’t be enforced right away.

The state has said it will not not start enforcing the rule until Oct. 29 to give more time to workers to get their shots and to help health providers fill potential staffing gaps.

MaineHealth, the state’s largest health care provider, said 93% of its 23,000 staff members were vaccinated and that 69 had quit.

Northern Light Health said nearly all of its doctors and nurses have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, but that 89 staffers left because they would not get vaccinated.

Central Maine Healthcare said that 86% of their staff is vaccinated. They also said 40 staff members have already resigned and 30 more have submitted their resignations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Man killed in crash on Maine Turnpike
Dr. Ann Spinney
NMCC’s New Librarian has a Unique Educational Background
More than 1,000 UMaine students must comply with shot rules