Advertisement

Man killed in crash on Maine Turnpike

(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Maine (WMTW) — A Massachusetts man died late Thursday night when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

State police say a car was parked in the breakdown lane near mile 20 just after 11 p.m. The truck driver moved to the center lane in order to provide space, but police say as the truck passed, the driver of the car pulled out in front of the truck to try to use the crossover.

The truck slammed into the driver’s side of the car. Brian Anger, 52, of Auburn, Massachusetts, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for what police said were minor injuries.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed for several hours overnight Thursday into Friday and one northbound lane was still closed at 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said it was not clear why Anger was trying to use the crossover.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Dr. Ann Spinney
NMCC’s New Librarian has a Unique Educational Background
Dr. Ann Spinney
NMCC LIB
Preventing House Fires
Preventing House Fires: Space Heaters
Pine Tree Trail
Pine Tree Trail