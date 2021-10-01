More than 1,000 UMaine students must comply with shot rules

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than 1,000 University of Maine System students must come into compliance with the system’s vaccination and testing requirements this month or they will be withdrawn from courses without a refund.

The system said Thursday it is reaching the end of its campaign to bring students into compliance with the rules.

The system says students have until Oct. 15 to verify their vaccinated status or receive an exemption that requires weekly testing.

