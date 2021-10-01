Advertisement

More than 1,000 UMaine students must comply with shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than 1,000 University of Maine System students must come into compliance with the system’s vaccination and testing requirements this month or they will be withdrawn from courses without a refund.

The system said Thursday it is reaching the end of its campaign to bring students into compliance with the rules.

The system says students have until Oct. 15 to verify their vaccinated status or receive an exemption that requires weekly testing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Man killed in crash on Maine Turnpike
Dr. Ann Spinney
NMCC’s New Librarian has a Unique Educational Background
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in effect