NMCC’s New Librarian has a Unique Educational Background

Dr. Ann Spinney, along with her masters in archives management she has a master’s in music and started studying music traditions from around the world. She then earned her Ph.D. in Music focusing on the songs and dance traditions of the Wabanaki Confederacy at Harvard. Now librarian at Northern Maine Community College, plans to use her diverse background to plan new programs at NMCC while working alongside the Micmac Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet’s.

“We are hoping to do a project with traditional knowledge labels. We’re going to start in the library and we are hoping – this is a lots of work and lots of work for the elders in the cultural barriers so it really depends on how much time they can give to the project but were hoping to put some of that in the library and expand from their as interest is peaked and people become interested,” said Spinney.

Spinney believes its important to recognize the tribal cultural.

“I think its important to acknowledge that we are on Wabanaki land that the college and the city was built on the land and resources of the Wabanaki Nation I think that’s always important as a heritage

Spinney says she is also currently working on a faculty and student reading group along with open mic night.

