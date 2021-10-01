Advertisement

Police arrest suspect in South Portland shooting

20-year-old Eddie Roberts of Portland was arrested and charged on Thursday.
20-year-old Eddie Roberts of Portland was arrested and charged on Thursday.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - South Portland police said they have identified and arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday in the parking lot of South Portland High School.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested 20-year-old Eddie Roberts of Portland and charged him with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they identified Roberts as the suspect in the shooting after conducting several interviews and following up on leads.

Police say they served a search warrant at 93 Front St. in Portland and recovered a firearm at the home. Detectives believe it’s the same gun used in Tuesday’s assault but need to conduct further testing for confirmation.

Roberts was transported to York County Jail.

Tuesday’s shooting happened in the upper parking lot at South Portland High School on Highland Avenue.

Police said a boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated. Officials said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

They also stressed there was no evidence to suggest the shooting was school-related, other than the fact that it took place on school grounds.

