Preventing House Fires: Space Heaters

With colder temperatures moving in, some folks may turn to space heaters to take the chill off.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one in seven home structure fires is caused by heating equipment, and 81% of home heating fire deaths involved stationary or portable space heaters. These heaters have the potential to ignite materials around them, or if they are damaged, could cause an electrical fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Allen of the Presque Isle Fire Department has these tips for you, if you are going to operate a portable heater in your home.

Nathan Allen - Deputy Fire Chief, Presque Isle Fire Department

“Make sure that your heating appliance, if you have a portable heating appliance, that it’s plugged into a GFI Outlet, so if it overheats, you do have a backup system where it will kick off. And make sure that you keep everything away from the heating appliances, as in paper and materials like that.”

Deputy Chief Allen says that if a house fire does start, to get everyone out of the house as quickly as possible, close the doors to your house as you leave, and call 911.

