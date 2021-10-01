Advertisement

States see increase in COVID vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines

By CNN
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines this week.

In Connecticut, state employees must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing requirements by Monday.

As of Thursday, more than 63% of employees were fully vaccinated and 12% have started weekly testing.

Care New England, one of the largest hospital systems in Rhode Island, reports more than 95% of its health care workforce have been vaccinated.

The state is requiring all employees, interns and volunteers at licensed health care facilities to get their first dose by Friday.

Mandate deadlines have already passed in California and New York.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge
A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
California moves to return land to Black couple’s heirs 100 years after it was taken
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger's viral bar picture in North Carolina
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden, Democrats back at it, scaling back $3.5T plan