Tara Henderson is the new town manager of Limestone

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The town of Limestone has a new town manager.

Tara Henderson was born and raised in The County. She received her associates degree from Northern Maine Community College and obtained her bachelors from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. She says she worked for 16 years at the Aroostook Agency on Aging before becoming the new town manager for Limestone.

“Well I’ve always wanted to be able to do as much as I can for my community and I felt that this was the next career step that I could move forward with that process. "

Henderson says her goal right now is to maintain the progress that has been made by the previous town manager and keep moving the town forward.

