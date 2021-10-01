Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

It’s going to be another cloudy, cool day with isolated showers as a system lingers in New Brunswick.

Tomorrow, skies will slightly clear out as this system moves into the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a chance of scattered showers.

Sunday, expect even more sunshine with a mix of clouds and a slight chance of rain. Sunshine will continue throughout next week with warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
PIIA
Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, Oct. 1st - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Thursday, Sept. 30th PM
SUNRISEUSDA
Potato Pickers Highlights