Weather on the Web

It’s going to be another cloudy, cool day with isolated showers as a system lingers in New Brunswick.

Tomorrow, skies will slightly clear out as this system moves into the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a chance of scattered showers.

Sunday, expect even more sunshine with a mix of clouds and a slight chance of rain. Sunshine will continue throughout next week with warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast.

