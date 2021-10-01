Weather on the Web
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -
Happy Friday everyone!
It’s going to be another cloudy, cool day with isolated showers as a system lingers in New Brunswick.
Tomorrow, skies will slightly clear out as this system moves into the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a chance of scattered showers.
Sunday, expect even more sunshine with a mix of clouds and a slight chance of rain. Sunshine will continue throughout next week with warmer temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast.
Have a great weekend everyone!
