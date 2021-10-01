PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

It was an overcast and showery day. Rain totals were on the lower-side... but it was still enough to put a damper on harvest.

Unfortunately, tomorrow is a repeat... with off-and-on light to steady rain showers continuing over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Again, rain totals are projected to be fairly minimal... but it takes until the weekend for drier conditions to move back in.

The other local weather story is cooler temperatures moving ahead. And we won’t see the return of 60-degree days, until next week!

For more details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

