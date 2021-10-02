Southern Aroostook Man Named 2021 Outstaning Forester

LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) -

A forester from Littleton was named 2021′s Outstanding Forester.

Dan Jacobs has been a district forester with the Maine Forest Service for 21 years, and serves as District Forester for Southern Aroostook county. Jacobs was named 2021 Outstanding Forester by the Maine Forest Products Council, which represents members of Maine’s forestry community. Jacobs was presented with the award in a ceremony on September 20th at the Maine Forest Products Council’s 61st Annual Meeting at the Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel in Carrabassett Valley.

“To me I was very surprised to receive that award…In my mind for a state employee to get that award, was a very humbling thing and I’m very honored to have received that award from them” says Dan Jacobs – District Forester, Maine Forest Service

Jacobs says he mostly deals with Forest Policy and his favorite part of the job is educating private landowners, businesses and students on Forest Management and Stewardship.

