Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone... and Happy first day of October!

It felt like October and fall today... with a few spots across the County not making it out of the 40′s.

We saw a mainly overcast and showery day... with a few isolated showers still lingering this evening.

The weekend brings much drier conditions, as well as a little sunshine returning. And slowly, we’ll begin to bump up our temperatures throughout next week.

For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

