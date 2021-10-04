17-year-old from Linneus dies after single vehicle crash on Saturday morning

According to Sheriff Shawn Gillen, On Saturday, October 2, 2021 at approximately 7:30 AM the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle crash on the Drews Mills Road in New Limerick. The vehicle involved, a 2004 Subaru Forester, was travelling north when it crested a hill and left the right-hand side of the roadway and struck a tree. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 17-year-old from Linneus. The operator was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the motor vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene. The crash is still under investigation but speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

Deputy Richard York is the primary investigator and is being assisted by Deputy Stewart Kennedy. The crash is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Houlton Ambulance Service.

If anyone has information in regards to this crash please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-3471.

