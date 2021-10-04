Advertisement

Double-murder trial begins in Maine

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Jury selection was beginning Monday in the murder trial of Mark Penley.

He is accused of killing two people inside their South Paris apartment on Jan. 1, 2019.

Prosecutors say Penley shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Heather Bickford, as well as Dana Hill.

Investigators say Penley then called 911 himself to report their deaths.

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.

According to court papers, police also found a bloody baseball bat.

The affidavit also says when police searched Penley’s vehicle, they found bullets matching those found at the murder scene and a rubber glove.

According to the affidavit, Bickford feared for her life and contacted local police three days before she was killed.

She asked police to look out for Penley’s white SUV and told the officer Penley “would not stop contacting her.” The affidavit says she was planning to file a protection from abuse order on New Year’s Eve, but the court was closed.

Bickford’s 8-year-old and 2-month-old children were found in the apartment alive, police said. The children were not hurt.

Penley told police he went to visit the children and found Bickford and Hill dead, according to the affidavit.

The trial was scheduled to start as soon as a jury was seated.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
17-year-old from Linneus dies after single vehicle crash on Saturday morning
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement

Latest News

NDT - Fire Prevention Week - October 4
Learning the sounds of fire safety
Trial moved to Waldo Co. for Down East triple murder suspect
17-year-old from Linneus dies after single vehicle crash on Saturday morning
Up in Smoke Presentation
ACAP Invites Parents and Guardians to Get Educated About Vaping
matter of law
Matter of Law: 9.29.2021