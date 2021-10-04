Trial moved to Waldo Co. for Down East triple murder suspect

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Northfield man accused of going on a shooting spree in the Machias area and killing three people will move out of Washington County, where the crimes were committed.

Pre-trial publicity concerns mean the case of 64-year-old Thomas Bonfanti will be heard in Belfast in Waldo County. It’s scheduled for May 2022.

Police say in February of last year Bonfanti killed 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers.

They were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.

Regina Long was also shot in the same home as Currey but survived.

Bonfanti was found a short time later at the American Legion Hall just a few miles from the crime scenes.

Authorities have not released any information about what may what prompted the shootings.

