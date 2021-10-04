Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up to areas of dense fog and cooler temperatures. A high pressure system will build into our region today, leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A great day to go outside and do any fall yard work or to just enjoy the crisp air.

If you don’t get the chance today, no need to worry for we will have plenty of sunshine this week along with warmer temperatures. Our next system isn’t expected to move into our region until Sunday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance of rain.

Overnight temperatures will be much cooler tonight and the next few days. So, make sure you grab something warm and start your car early for we will see more frost. Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement
Axle's owner says the dog took off last Friday morning chasing a small animal.
WATCH: Canadian man reunited with his dog after it went missing in Maine
2021 Outstanding Forester
Southern Aroostook Man Named 2021 Outstanding Forester

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Oct. 4th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, Oct. 1st PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web