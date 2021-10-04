Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

We are waking up to areas of dense fog and cooler temperatures. A high pressure system will build into our region today, leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A great day to go outside and do any fall yard work or to just enjoy the crisp air.

If you don’t get the chance today, no need to worry for we will have plenty of sunshine this week along with warmer temperatures. Our next system isn’t expected to move into our region until Sunday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance of rain.

Overnight temperatures will be much cooler tonight and the next few days. So, make sure you grab something warm and start your car early for we will see more frost. Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast.

