County’s public preschool enrollment ranks #1 in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County nearly doubles the state average in enrolled public preschool students. Rhian Lowndes took a look at the history of public preschool in the County, and why we rate number 1 in the state today

FURLOW " Aroostook county has had the highest numbers across the state for years and years”

Aroostook county is ranked number one in the state for children enrolled in public preschool, according to Maine Kids Count data. Pre-pandemic, 92.9% of the County’s eligible children were enrolled, compared to a state-wide rate of 47%. With a statewide drop during the pandemic, the County still leads

FURLOW “you all experienced perhaps what a lot of the state is experiencing now which is, as enrollments have declined for kids participating, Maine has declined in the number of births”

Furlow points to an early decline in the County’s youth as a reason to invest in preschools. Sue Powers, sr director of programs for ACAP, agrees. She says in the 80s and 90s, districts became concerned with population decline

POWERS “a way to offset that was to look at serving children younger so that’s really when public preschool started to emerge in Aroostook county”

She says, to make up for lost numbers in higher grades, the County began opening spots for preschoolers. Maintaining the same student count meant districts could claim higher student numbers for state reimbursement she added. Around the same time, Powers says, Maine became interested in meeting the demand for preschools and setting standards around the state. Caribou became one of the first districts to establish a preschool under the government grants that were subsequently rolled out.

POWERS “So prior to that there were preschools in aroostook county but they weren’t organized around a school district”

Furlow says that today, one of the main reasons the County has a much higher rate of enrolled public preschoolers is simply that other counties don’t have the same access to preschool. And the impacts are seen in other areas says Powers

POWERS “When the number of children attending a preschool experience goes up, the graduation rates in those communities goes up, the juvenile delinquency rates go down”

Powers also says families with four year olds enrolled in public preschools tend to have a higher attendance at employment and higher education.

