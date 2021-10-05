Fresh Produce on the honors system: the tradition of farm stands in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Farm stand operators say they hear the same thing from tourists all the time—if we did this back home, we’d be cleared out

“I told them, we’re in Aroostook county and this is open 24 hours a day. We’ve never had any problems,” said David Smith, owner of Music Mountain Farm.

Smith says it’s an easy way to sell produce from his small farm, which he says is more of a hobby. He only visits the stand to restock, and doesn’t even know how many customers he has.

“If I had to hire somebody to tend the stand there would be nothing. I try to keep the prices down to give the local people good food at a good price.”

Smith and Molly Chandler, his partner from Pennsylvania, say the community around them is what makes it safe.

“There’s nothing like this where I’m from,” said Chandler.

And the farm stand allows them to sell anything they produce, when they produce it, like Chandler’s painted pumpkins. Taylor Putnam says he runs his Treystar farm stand to ensure his community has healthy, nutrient-dense produce

“We have a lot of people that just stop in that are local we’ve had a lot of people from away this year,” said Putnam. “They think its very exciting and that’s when you’re able to tell your farm story and what you’re about and how you do things and show them around and for us that’s very exciting...As for the local group they’ve come here long enough to know what we’re doing and its exciting for them to see all the changes.”

He says, for the community, farm stands mean they can rely on truly local produce. And farm stands give back to the community too. Smith’s family friend passed away recently from cancer and he’s using his music mountain stand to help

“This Sunday I’m going to donate all sales from the stand to the family to help them with expenses.”

Farm stands all around the County provide a bridge between farmers and their community.

