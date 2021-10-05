Question 1 - “No on 1″

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

On November 2nd, Mainers will go to the polls and decide the fate of the “New England Clean Energy Connect” project, or Question 1 on the ballot. In part one of a two part series, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard speaks with supporters of “No on 1″.

Question One is a referendum on the ballot about stopping the New England Clean Energy Connect project from continuing construction, and would require it to return to the legislature and receive a two-thirds majority before continuing. However, it also includes a clause about retroactivity, meaning that any other project, done between 2014 and now on public lands, even though they have approved permits, would also need to go before the legislature in order to be approved.

Dana Connors is President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and is speaking against question 1, in particular the retroactivity clause within the question.

“Retroactive laws really are the enemy of economic growth. This state, like every state, seeks investment, you need businesses, you need companies, you need those people who are willing to put up dollars to invest in the state, either to build a project or to do what’s necessary, sometimes that on public land.” - Dana Connors – President, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

Senator Trey Stewart, of Maine Senate District 2 had this to say.

“The question that I have is where does it stop? Because it’s pushed by a special interest group from out of state, and so if we get another project in the future that maybe has nothing to do with this project, but suddenly an out of state interest group can fund a campaign and retroactively tear up roads, or tear down buildings, or take out bridges, I mean, where does this stuff stop? It doesn’t make any sense. I mean, they went through the process at the time, if you don’t like to process, change the process going forward, it’s that simple. This retroactive stuff is just dangerous, it sets a horrible precedent and it’s bad for Maine.” - Sen. Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook) – Maine State Senate

So, a “No” vote on question 1 would mean that the “New England Clean Energy Connect” project would continue construction as planned, and the clause about retroactively approving projects on public lands would not go into effect.

A “Yes” vote on question 1 would mean that the “New England Clean Energy Connect” project would cease construction, and the issue would go before the legislature, and would need to receive a 2/3 majority in-order to continue. It also means that any other projects on public lands, constructed between 2014 and now, would also have to go before the legislature are receive a 2/3 majority.

In the next part of the series I will talk with those in favor of the referendum and see what their thoughts are.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

