Stand Down for Homeless Veterans

Stand Down for Homeless Veterans
Stand Down for Homeless Veterans(.)
By Brian Bouchard
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A Stand Down for Homeless Veterans was held at the Caribou VA Clinic today.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Maine Vet Centers, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and several other organizations came together to bring the Mobile Homeless Veteran Stand Down to the Caribou VA Clinic. The VA, along with the other organizations, were on hand to help connect homeless veterans and veterans who are at risk of being homeless with a variety of services and support. Covid Booster and Flu Shots were made available along with non-perishable food and cold weather clothing. Similar events are planned for Bangor on October 12th and Lewiston on October 19th.

“Their needs ranged from needing pretty much everything because they’re living in a camper, to just needing to be connected to a career center. We have a Career Center rep from the state of maine here also, helping veterans find work…we’ve got several other agencys providing non-perishable food and finally we’ve got winter clothing and cold weather gear for veterans who need it, right now.” - David Richmond – Director of Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services

Richmond says if you, or someone you know is a veteran in need of support, you are encouraged to reach out to the Maine Bureau of Veteran’s Services at https://www.maine.gov/veterans or call (207) 492-1173.

