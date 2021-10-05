Advertisement

Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A trial has been set for the man accused of orchestrating an extortion plot linked to the federal sex investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Stephen Alford, 62, pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Pensacola. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Authorities said Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from a person identified in court records as “D.G.” In exchange, Alford said he could secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for a family member or get the Department of Justice to drop an investigation into the family member, as well as fund the release of someone identified as “R.L.”

Matt Gaetz’s father is Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate. Others who approached Don Gaetz have said in news reports that they wanted to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.

Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, The Associated Press has reported. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

An attorney for Alford did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old from Linneus dies after single vehicle crash on Saturday morning
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Double-murder trial begins in Maine
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case

Latest News

FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize.
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, said the company is stuck in a feedback loop.
Facebook whistleblower accuses company of moral bankruptcy
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union