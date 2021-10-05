Advertisement

By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine system’s deadline is approaching for students to show their vaccine status, or their religious or medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

October 15th is the deadline for students who are living on a Umaine system campus or attending in person classes at a campus or outreach center to show proof of vaccination or their religious or medical exemption.

“October 15th was set as the date by which we wanted to finalize people appearing on that list. That’s after all the add drop period and after the period where students withdraw from a class and be eligible for receiving financial aid back from pell grants or other financial aid programs. So we wanted to make sure all of our students were passed that process before we really engaged this final part of the campaign,” said Ray Rice, president of UMPI.

Rice says this doesn’t affect remote students.

“This ONLY affects students that are residential students, or students that are coming in person to classes at either the campus or at one of the outreach centers within the university of maine system. So students that are doing everything online whether their part time students or full time students they don’t have to participate in this. If they make a change in their schedule in the spring semester then they will in which they would be coming to a campus for live classes then they would have to participate in the process.”

He adds that if you don’t meet the October 15th deadline, but do have proof of vaccination or an exemption, and let the University know, you won’t be withdrawn.

“We’ll always work with a student in that regard. It’s really just at some point it’s just up to getting a response from individuals so that’s really where were at at this point like everyone that has replied or responded to us, we’ve been able to work with so we’re just down to the people that we just haven’t heard from for whatever reason.”

