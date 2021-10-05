US Supreme Court allows lawsuit against Maine troopers to proceed

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by two state police officers accused of failing to protect a woman, allowing a civil lawsuit against them to proceed.

Troopers were accused of failing to do enough when Brittany Irish reported that her boyfriend kidnapped and sexually assaulted her and later set fire to a barn owned by her parents.

Hours later, Anthony Lord killed Irish’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Kyle Hewitt, and wounded her mother before proceeding to wound two other men and kill another across several towns in northern Maine.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the troopers’ appeal on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.