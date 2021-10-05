Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to another cool and foggy morning. Today will be another sunny day with temperatures lingering around the low 60s. Skies will remain clear overnight leading to another chilly and foggy morning tomorrow.

Sunshine will continue tomorrow, and even warmer temperatures will move into our region. A great day to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. If you don’t get the chance, warm temperatures will continue into Thursday.

Friday, a dry cold front will bring cooler temperatures and some clouds in our area, but remaining mostly sunny. Monday and Tuesday, a warm front will be on the approach, bringing an increase in clouds. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

