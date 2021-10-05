PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

It was a foggy, chilly and frosty start to the day! A number of locations saw freezing or below-freezing temps... with both Masardis and Oxbow dropping off to 29-degrees.

Then, it turned out to be a nice and pleasant-feeling day... with lower-60′s for our highs, under plenty of sunshine.

We’re continuing with a quieter weather stretch this week... and a lot of sunny skies moving ahead. In addition, a slight bump-up with our daytime temps is projected... and we may reach 70-degrees by Thursday!

For more on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.