Why Did the Gabby Petito case grab Nationwide Attention, Maine Experts Weigh In

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - One girls disappearance turned into a nationwide search. 22 year old Gabby Petito’s missing person case captivated many people’s attention within less than a month of her being reported missing. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez finds out why this case has gained so much attention.

22-year-old Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11th and her body was found on September 19th. Since she went missing, her case has gained national attention. A video of Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie who is now a person of interest in her disappearance and death, shows Petito in distress and Laundrie with scratch marks. Experts say this is a clear sign of an abusive relationship.

“We see that video and unfortunately it echoes a lot of what we hear from survivors that we work with and an abusive partner will often present well and the victim might actually be identified as the prominent aggressor by law enforcement,” said Stephen Tibbert from Hope & Justice.

A domestic abuse relationship is more common than many think.

“Its really important while this case is getting a lot of attention, this is as common as one in three women experience domestic violence in their life and three women a day are murdered by their partners,” added Tibbert.

During the year of 2020, 543,018 people were officially reported as missing. As of December 31st 2020, there were 89,637 active missing persons cases. So why has this specific case gained so much attention?

“So, this case is seeing a lot of attention and some of that may be the appearance of the victim. Gabby was an attractive white female and if you are an upper-class or middle-class person living in the suburbs she could be the girl next door,” added Tibbert.

“There were lots of stories of white women in parallel and it goes back to the 1830′s and the rise of the newspaper and so its really a cultural thing. Yes its implicated of the inequality, but it also says a lot how gender and race have been framed since before the United states existed,” said Michael J. Socolow, UMaine Associate Professor, Dep. of Comm. & Journalism.

He adds this is not the first time a case like this has gained this type of attention.

“But if you go back to the 1990′s you had things like Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson story and you had Chandra Levy case and had the Elizabeth Smart case you had these cases of missing white women and stories often exploded through reality television when it got big and through television magazines and they drew audience interest in high rating numbers and so in sense the Gabby Petito case is a throwback to those cases from the 1990′s,” said Socolow.

On September 17th Laundries parents announced they haven’t seen their son in three days. An arrest warrant was issued for Brain Laundrie on September 23rd. He has still has not been located.

