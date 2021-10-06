Caribou establishes committee to develop riverfront

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou wants to develop its riverfront. But change doesn’t mean leaving its history behind.

“Our long range plan certainly is a renaissance of some kind because it is a rebirth,” said Ken Murchison, code enforcement officer and zoning administrator for the city of Caribou.

Murchison says discussions about the riverside began months ago, but the city officially created the Riverfront Development Committee in September.

“We can make repairs to the infrastructure of the roads and so forth, we can add streetlights and make it better lit, we can provide pedestrian trails and maybe multi-use trails, and in that way, provide that greenspace and make it more attractive to be on the riverfront and maybe hopefully enhance the commercial community to come back to the river front.”

Murchison says the riverfront used to be a community center. Some ideas for the revamp include turning the railroad into a walking trail, and salvaging old properties.

“We have to consider the historical significance of what’s already here,” said Murchison. “What we imagined is, why couldn’t this be an events center? Why couldn’t this be home to the Caribou snowmobile club? Why wouldn’t this be a venue for live music? It’s got an amphitheater type shape to it.”

He says the town has been surveying locals, and will eventually open up to public comment.

“Surveys were really keen on maybe a café, a group hub, an event center, maybe affordable housing, recreational use of the river, access to the river for kayaking, canoeing.”

And the committee is looking for citizen volunteers to help out.

“As many volunteers as we can handle,” said Murchison about their need for local hands.

He says for now, they’re working on a grant-funded, five-year plan to develop the riverfront from Dow Siding to Otter Brook, but it will likely take longer.

“It’s an underused asset, something we can brag about, this is ours,” said Murchison about the riverfront.

To volunteer for the riverside development committee, contact Ken Murchison by phone at (207) 493-5967 or via email at kmurchison@cariboumaine.org

