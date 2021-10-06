Holden Police Department surprises second graders with teddy bears

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Second graders in Holden were surprised Tuesday with stuffed animals.

Members of the Holden Police Department stopped by the Holden Elementary School, which is home to second through fourth graders.

It’s been a tradition for police to share teddy bears with the newest students to the building for the past five years.

A local donor gives the department around 50 bears to pass out each fall.

Police Chief Chris Greeley says he wants new students to feel welcome.

”It’s really really fun and any chance to engage with the kids and meet the kids. We always say in police work, you know, older folks and little kids, they’re our biggest supporters, so it’s always fun to be able to talk to them. I think this is a really nice way to welcome kids to a new school. It is very exciting and a little bit, anxiety provoking for some children, so it’s really nice to have the police department do this for them every year,” said Greeley.

The officers make sure every student goes home with a teddy bear.

