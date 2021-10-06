More than 5,000 pounds of lobster meat subject to recall

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) - A Maine lobster company is recalling more than 5,000 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because of potential contamination with bacteria.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says Greenhead Lobster Products made the recall due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections in humans.

The agency says the products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and were then distributed nationwide through wholesale.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled lobster meat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.