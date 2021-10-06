UMPI launches new Accessibility Map Project, a first in the University of Maine System

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine at Presque Isle will soon become more accessible. A group of faculty recently launched a first of its kind project to improve awareness of accessibility locations on campus.

Jacqui Lowman is a Professor at UMPI “It Was one of those things where people were like, wow I wonder why no one has done this before… we really were the ideal people to do it because it really does need someone in a wheelchair because you’re gonna look at things in a different way.”

Professor Jacqui Lowman says this project was necessary, not for her, because she has been on campus for years, but for students and staff who may not know all the accessibility features.

Jacqui “It was a great project actually because we found that we were really good, but our signage wasn’t good… when youre trying to take a step back and say what would I do if I didn’t know the campus, I wouldn’t know what to do, I wouldn’t know who to call”

The project was quite a bit of work, it started with taking a look at the existing infrastructure and used digital mapping tools including GIS to mark the locations.

Jacqui “we went and we took down all the entrances and where the accessible buttons were to open the doors and also the second part of it will be where the accessible bathrooms are and things like that”

Professor Lowman says the maps wont only be printed in physical locations, but will also be accessible digitally.

Jacqui “It will also ultimately be on an app so people can consult it on their phones. Just something that hasn’t been done before, we don’t know if it has been done in the university of maine system or the state of maine, any campuses”

These investigations also led to some recommendations for improvements within the campus

Jacqui “the big investment will be at some point to replace the elevators and that will cost a lot of money”

UMPI says they will be rolling out the physical maps in the next few weeks at kiosks like these. While the digital app will take longer for development and approval within the app stores...

