Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Today will be another sunny day but clouds will start to pick up as we head into the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. This will allow for slightly warmer overnight temperatures with less fog, but will still be patchy in some regions.

Tomorrow, clouds will quickly clear out and more sunshine will return with even warmer temperatures. Clear skies will continue into the night and we will see cooler temperatures return with widespread frost and fog.

Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures as a dry cold front moves in from the north. This will bring cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. Monday, a warm front will move in and bring cloudier conditions and a chance of showers.

Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast. Have a safe and wonderful day everybody!

