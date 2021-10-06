PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

We saw another quick turnaround with our temps today... starting off the AM with a few below-freezing spots, before upper 60′s developed into the afternoon!

Tomorrow is a similar case, with more chilly overnight temps... before seeing a shot at lower-70′s both tomorrow and Thursday PM.

Our quieter and sunny weather pattern continues ahead this week... as high pressure sits in place off to our west. We’re not expecting any measurable precip all the way through the beginning of next week.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

