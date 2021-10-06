Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

We saw another quick turnaround with our temps today... starting off the AM with a few below-freezing spots, before upper 60′s developed into the afternoon!

Tomorrow is a similar case, with more chilly overnight temps... before seeing a shot at lower-70′s both tomorrow and Thursday PM.

Our quieter and sunny weather pattern continues ahead this week... as high pressure sits in place off to our west. We’re not expecting any measurable precip all the way through the beginning of next week.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old from Linneus dies after single vehicle crash on Saturday morning
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The FBI confirmed a body found in Wyoming's Grand Tetons last week is Gabby Petito.
Why Did the Gabby Petito case grab Nationwide Attention, Maine Experts Weigh In
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
mParticle Raises $150 Million Series E to Help Teams Accelerate Time to Data Value

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Oct. 5th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Oct. 5th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web