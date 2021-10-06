Advertisement

Woman convicted of 2017 murder in Wiscassett asking for new sentence

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The woman convicted of killing her fiancé's four year old granddaughter in Wiscasset is asking a judge for a new sentence.

Shawna Gatto is serving 50 years for the murder of Kendall Chick in 2017.

At a post conviction hearing today, the Bangor Daily News reports Gatto testified she didn’t fully understand her plea options before the trial and blames her attorneys for that.

Gatto pleaded not guilty but would now like to change that plea to no contest and be resentenced.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges a jury could find her guilty based on the evidence.

Her new attorney says a no contest plea usually brings a lesser sentence since the person accepts some responsibility for what happened.

One of her trial attorneys told the judge today they did in fact discuss a nocontest plea with Gatto, but she wanted to go to trial.

More written documents will be submitted to the court before the judge makes a decision on the post conviction review.

