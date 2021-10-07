684 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates in Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 684 new cases of coronavirus.

Another Mainer died with the virus.

65.63% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

5,278 new COVID-19 vaccines were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,874 of those are booster shots.

COVID-19 in Maine (10-7-2021) (WABI)

Penobscot County has the largest increase in cases. There are 149 cases reported there.

82 in Kennebec County.

At last report, 152 people are hospitalized with the virus.

46 are in critical care and 23 are on a ventilator.

