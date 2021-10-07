Basketball Officiating Class begins this month.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The High School Basketball season is just around the corner and once again this year there is a need for basketball officials. Rene Cloukey has the story.

Over the past few years we have talked about the need for officials in all sports. The High School basketball season begins in two months and the local International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board 150 will hold a class for prospective officials as they try to increase their numbers. Harry Orser:” We will do one locally here in Presque Isle on the 17th and 24th of October at the Presque Isle Recreation Department from 1 to 6. Our course is all digital now and all narrated. It is something you can get through quickly. Our goal is to tie up less days for people who are interested.” Orser said there is also an option to take the class on- line through the IAABO national board, but Orser wanted to make sure the course was also done locally Orser:” The reason we are doing it locally is that we will have in person people who can answer questions. On-line you are doing it on your own like an on line course.” Pedro Rogriguez assigns officials to games throughout the County, and he said it can be challenging with the lack of referees. He is always trying to recruit new officials. Rodriguez:” I think look is an understatment. We are always looking for officials. I know soccer had about 9 new officials. I am on the soccer board and I am trying to recruit some of those guys and girls to join our basketball board.” The number of basketball referees has decreased over the years for many reasons. Orser:” When I started in 1969 we had about 100 and we could be under third this year. Rodriguez:” Last year we had 19 active who worked through the whole COVID season. This year I have 28 who are committed. Of course, if CDC comes up with different mandates for indoor sports that number might change.” Information on the class is available on the IAABO 150 website. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports.

To sign up for the class you can contact Harry Orser at 227 4811 or Julie Goupille 551 5018. You can also go to their website. www.iabbo150.org.

